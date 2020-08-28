Healthcare
August 28, 2020 / 6:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ukraine reports daily record of 2,438 new coronavirus cases

1 Min Read

KYIV, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 2,438 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Ukraine this week imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The country has so far reported a total of 114,497 infections and 2,451 deaths from the virus. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

