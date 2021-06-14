Ukraine reports lowest number of coronavirus cases in a year

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered on Monday the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours for nearly a year, health ministry data showed.

The ministry reported 420 new coronavirus cases as of June 14, the lowest since June 8, 2020, when it registered 394 cases.

The number of recorded new infections usually dips on Mondays due to fewer registrations over the weekend.

Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most affected European countries so far, with around 2.22 million COVID-19 cases and 51,692 deaths as of June 14.

The data showed Ukraine had registered a record low 13 deaths in the past day. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)