KYIV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 10,746 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Saturday, up from a high of 9,850 reported on November 5.

Maksym Stepanov said the new cases had taken the total number of confirmed infections to 450,934, with 8,312 deaths. He said 187 new deaths had been registered in the past 24 hours. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)