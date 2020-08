KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered 1,967 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday, a new daily record for infections in the country.

The data given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 1,847, reported last week.

Total cases are at 96,403, with 2,144 deaths.

Infections have risen sharply in August prompting authorities to reimpose some restrictions. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Tom Hogue)