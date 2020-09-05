Healthcare
September 5, 2020 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine sees record new coronavirus cases for second day in a row

1 Min Read

KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 2,836 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Saturday, up from a previous record of 2,723 new cases on Friday.

Ukraine has imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners entering the country until Sept. 28, and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in cases.

The council said a total of 133,787 cases were registered in Ukraine as of Sept. 5, with 2,811 deaths and 61,649 people recovering. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)

