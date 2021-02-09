Ukrainian partner of China’s Sinovac applies for COVID-19 vaccine registration

KYIV, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim said on Tuesday it had submitted documents to the Ukrainian authorities to register China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

Lekhim, a partner of Sinovac Biotech, has signed an agreement with China’s leading vaccine manufacturer to deliver 5 million doses in Ukraine, including 1.9 million via state procurement, in the first half of 2021. But it must obtain state registration in Ukraine before starting the shipment.