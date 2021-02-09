Ukrainian partner of China’s Sinovac applies for COVID-19 vaccine registration

KYIV, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim said on Tuesday it had submitted documents to the Ukrainian authorities to register China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.
Lekhim, a partner of Sinovac Biotech, has signed an agreement with China’s leading vaccine manufacturer to deliver 5 million doses in Ukraine, including 1.9 million via state procurement, in the first half of 2021. But it must obtain state registration in Ukraine before starting the shipment.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets
