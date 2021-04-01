Ukraine reports record daily COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

KYIV, April 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record daily high of 421 coronavirus-related deaths over 24 hours for the second day in a row, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ukraine reported 407 deaths.

Stepanov said 17,569 new infections were reported over the past day and a record high 5,160 people were hospitalised.

Ukraine has reported a total of 1,691,737 coronavirus cases and 33,246 deaths. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)