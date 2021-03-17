UPDATE 1-Ukraine reports record daily high of 289 coronavirus-related deaths -minister

(Adds data, details)

KYIV, March 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record daily high of 289 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.

The previous record was registered on Dec. 11, when the coronavirus killed 285 Ukrainians.

A record high number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday - 4,887 people, almost 15% more than the previous record of 4,250 people registered on March 11, Stepanov said on Facebook.

The number of hospitalisations did not exceed 2,000 during the peak of the pandemic in late 2020, but began to rise in late winter during the second wave of infections.

Stepanov said 11,833 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 1,489,023 coronavirus cases and 28,986 deaths so far. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Tom Hogue and Himani Sarkar)