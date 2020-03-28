Ukraine's DTEK seeks to restructure some debt due to coronavirus crisis

KIEV, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s largest private power producer DTEK is suspending interest payings on Eurobonds and bank loans and will ask creditors to restructure some of its debt due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Saturday.

Ukraine has reported 311 cases of coronavirus, including 8 deaths, and the government last week declared an emergency across the whole country for the next 30 days.

“In order to minimize the negative economic consequences, DTEK-Energo is taking emergency measures and suspending payment of a coupon on Eurobonds and interest on bank debt,” the company said in a statement.

“DTEK-Energo is developing proposals for the introduction of a ‘standstill’ and debt restructuring regarding the issue of Eurobonds and asks the holders of Eurobonds and bank debt to support the company in this difficult decision,” it added.

The company, owned by the country’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, did not clarify how much debt might be restructured.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency said the company was talking about Eurobonds maturing in 2024, a coupon for which must be paid on April 1. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Potter)