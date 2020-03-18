Healthcare
Ukraine imposes state of emergency in capital Kiev region over coronavirus

KIEV, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government on Wednesday imposed a state of emergency in the capital Kiev region to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised cabinet meeting.

Ukraine has fourteen confirmed coronavirus cases, including two deaths, as of March 18. It was not immediately clear what extra measures might be imposed as a result of the emergency being declared. Ukraine has already imposed nationwide restrictions on shops, restaurants and transport. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams)

