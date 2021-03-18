Ukrainian capital Kyiv to go into strict lockdown for three weeks - mayor

KYIV, March 18 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv will go into a strict lockdown for three weeks from March 20 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

Theatres and shopping centres will be closed, spectators banned from sporting events, cafes and restaurants can only provide takeaway food, schools will introduce remote learning and all state employees will work from home, he said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinest; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams)