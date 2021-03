FILE PHOTO: A medical worker attends to patients inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward of a hospital in Yaremche in Ivano-Frankivsk Region, Ukraine March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has confirmed two cases of the British strain of the novel coronavirus, which were detected in patients in western Ukraine, the Segodnya newspaper cited the Institute of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases as saying on Thursday.