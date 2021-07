FILE PHOTO: A box of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines is seen at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona, Spain, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the health ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine has already approved several COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca and Pfizer.