FILE PHOTO: A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state Medical Procurement Agency (MPA) said on Wednesday it cannot accept the first batch of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine because the supplier did not provide the required documents.

The batch of the vaccine, which Ukraine approved earlier this month, is due to arrive in Ukraine on March 25.