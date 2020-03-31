Ukraine grain firm says has 100,000 tonnes of wheat for domestic needs

KIEV, March 31 (Reuters) - State-run Ukrainian grain firm DPZKU has around 100,000 tonnes of wheat in stock and is ready to ensure domestic needs for flour are met amid a surge in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian bakers and millers last week asked the government to limit exports of grain and related products to maintain bread prices in the event of the coronavirus spreading.

The economy ministry said it would control wheat export shipments, sell flour on the domestic market and agree with traders a maximum volume of wheat for export.

“Food wheat stocks at the DPZKU silos make up more than 100,000 tonnes. If necessary, this grain can be sent for processing for flour sales on the domestic market of Ukraine,” the company said in a statement.

The company is able to produce 1,000 tonnes of flour per day.

Although Ukraine is a major grain exporter and its harvest largely exceeds domestic consumption, the coronavirus pandemic has led some countries to consider export restrictions.

Ukraine’s major traders union UGA said this week it agreed with an economy ministry proposal to limit wheat exports to 20.2 million tonnes in the 2019/20 season to avoid a rise in domestic bread prices.

Ukraine has already exported around 18 million tonnes of wheat so far this season. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Potter)