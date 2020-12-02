Ukraine scraps weekend lockdowns against COVID pandemic: PM

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has lifted weekend lockdown restrictions in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic but is still considering whether to introduce a tighter lockdown at a later stage, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

The government last month introduced a lockdown at weekends, closing or restricting most businesses except essential services such as grocery shops, pharmacies, hospitals and transport. Shmygal told a televised government meeting that the measure had brought down the spread of cases and stabilized the situation in hospitals.