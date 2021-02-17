U.N. chief calls for global vaccination plan, urges G20 to lead effort

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a global vaccination plan, saying the Group of 20 rich nations and big emerging powers “is well placed” to lead such an effort.

“The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities,” Guterres told the U.N. Security Council. “We must ensure that everybody, everywhere, can be vaccinated as soon as possible.”