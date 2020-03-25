Unite to offer free housing for international students over summer

March 25 (Reuters) - Unite Group said on Wednesday it will provide accommodation at no extra charge over the summer months for international students, as virus-related lockdowns keep them from going home.

The company, which houses 74,000 students across 177 properties in 27 university towns and cities, said it will take a 90 million pounds ($106.51 million) to 125 million pounds cashflow hit as it waives rents for students who choose to return home for the rest of the academic year. ($1 = 0.8450 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)