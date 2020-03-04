Company News
March 4, 2020 / 7:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

United Airlines slashes domestic, international flying as demand slides on coronavirus

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 4 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc is reducing U.S. and Canadian flights by 10% and international flying by 20% in the month of April and eyeing similar cuts in May in some of the most drastic measures announced to date by a U.S. airline in response to falling demand due to the coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chicago-based United said it was also implementing a hiring freeze, delaying merit-based salary increases and offering employees the option to take an unpaid leave of absence.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Matthew Lewis

