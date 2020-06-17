United Airlines sweetens voluntary exit deal for flight attendants

CHICAGO, June 16 (Reuters) - United Airlines sweetened a voluntary exit package for flight attendants and extended the application deadline, saying that while “thousands of employees” signed up, “we’re finding that’s not enough,” according to a document seen by Reuters.

Under the new deal, which came ahead of an initial June 18 deadline, flight attendants would receive a $1,500 health credit for every year worked, up to $45,000. The new deadline to apply is July 8. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)