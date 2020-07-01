United Airlines to add nearly 25,000 flights in August

July 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Wednesday it would add nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights in August, as travel demand hit by the coronavirus outbreak gradually returns.

The U.S. carrier plans to fly 48% of its domestic schedule in August, compared to a year earlier, and said it would add more than 350 daily flights from its U.S. hubs next month.

“We’re adding in flights to places we know customers want to travel to, like island and mountain destinations where social distancing is easier,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning.

United has also extended its change fee waiver for new bookings through July 31, the company said. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)