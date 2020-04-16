Bonds News
April 16, 2020 / 1:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

United cuts May schedule by 90%, tells employees to brace for job cuts -memo

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc told employees on Wednesday that it has cut its flight schedule by 90% in May and possibly June, and to prepare for a smaller airline and workforce starting as early as Oct. 1.

In a memo, Chief Executive Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby said travel demand “is essentially zero and shows no sign of improving in the near-term” and warned that “the challenging economic outlook means we have some tough decisions ahead.” (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below