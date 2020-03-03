United offers free rebookings on flights booked in March

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was waiving change fees on all domestic and international bookings made between March 3 and March 31, saying the coronavirus outbreak “continues to create a high level of uncertainty around the globe regarding travel.”

In a statement, United said the waiver applies to all tickets, all fare types, all destinations, all points-of-sale and all travel dates available for sale. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Matthew Lewis)