March 30 (Reuters) - Finnish paper producer UPM said on Monday that it had scrapped its 2020 financial guidance due to significant uncertainties caused by the fast developing coronavirus pandemic, although business so far in the first quarter had not been affected.

“Until now the UPM businesses have not been adversely impacted by the pandemic and the customer demand has been on expected level,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Susan Fenton)