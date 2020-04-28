FACTBOX-Businesses signal earnings hit as coronavirus takes a toll

(Adds details on new companies) April 28 (Reuters) - As the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus wreaks havoc in the financial markets, corporations are warning on hits to their financial results as the outbreak disrupts supply chains and business activity. While most of them have withdrawn their full-year outlook, a few of them have forecast the preliminary financial hit from the outbreak. Here's a list of a few big names: Company Coronavirus Impact USN Delta Air Lines Inc Expects Q2 revenue to fall by 90% Marriott International Inc 60% decline in its March total revenue per available room and 23% drop in Q1. Qorvo Inc Revenue in the March quarter of ~$770 million, or $50 million below the midpoint of its prior forecast Canada Goose Holdings Inc Annual revenue hit of up to C$51.6 million (about $36 million) Capri Holdings Ltd Versace owner warns of a $100 million hit Estee Lauder Cos Inc Trims fiscal 2020 per-share earnings forecast Ralph Lauren Corp $55 million to $70 million hit to its Q4 sales in Asia Tapestry Inc 2H financial results may be dented by ~$200 million to $250 million in sales and 35 cents to 45 cents in earnings per share New York Times Co Expects digital ad sales to decline by 10% in Q1 Plexus Corp To take nearly $40 million hit to current-quarter revenue Carnival Corp Expects a loss for the fiscal year ending Nov. 30 HP Inc Q2 profit to be hit by 8 cents per share Uber Technologies Inc Impairment charge of as much as $2.2 billion and Q1 revenue to be reduced by about $17 million to $22 million Valero Energy Corp Up to $2.1 billion Q1 loss and steep decline in revenue Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Q1 loss of $160 million vs a profit of $163 million, a year Inc earlier Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Preliminary Q1 sales fell 16.7% to $3 billion and expects to report a Q1 loss between $185 million and $195 million GoPro Inc Preliminary Q1 revenue fell 51% to $119 million, with adjusted loss per share in mid 30 cents range United Airlines Pre-tax loss of about $2.1 billion for Q1, revenue to fall 17% to $8 billion Halliburton Co Expects further decline in revenue and profitability, particularly in N. America, for rest of 2020 Johnson & Johnson Cuts 2020 adjusted earnings per share to $7.50-$7.90 from $8.95-$9.10 General Electric Co Q1 adjusted earnings per share will now be "materially below" its prior expectations of about 10 cents Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Expects a loss for Q1 and for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020 Ltd Merck & Co Inc Expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $5.17-$5.37 from previous forecast of $5.62-$5.77, warns of $2.1 bln hit to 2020 sales Marathon Petroleum Corp Expects Q1 loss on up to $7.8 billion charge PepsiCo Inc Expects Q2 organic sales to decline at a low single-digit rate Domino's Pizza Inc Expects a hit of about $20 million to Q2 earnings Verizon Communications Inc Expects full-year adjusted earnings per share growth of between 2% and a fall of 2%, from prior view of a growth of 2% to 4% Kinder Morgan Inc Expects an 8% fall in annual adjusted EBITDA from previous estimate of about $7.6 billion (Reporting by Uday Sampath, Amal S, Sanjana Shivdas and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)