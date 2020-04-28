FACTBOX-Businesses signal earnings hit as coronavirus takes a toll

Advanced Medical Equipment
    April 28 (Reuters) - As the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus wreaks havoc in the financial
markets, corporations are warning on hits to their financial results as the outbreak disrupts supply chains
and business activity.    
    While most of them have withdrawn their full-year outlook, a few of them have forecast the preliminary
financial hit from the outbreak.
    Here's a list of a few big names:
 Company                         Coronavirus Impact                                            USN
 Delta Air Lines Inc             Expects Q2 revenue to fall by 90%                                         
 Marriott International Inc      60% decline in its March total revenue per available room                 
                                 and 23% drop in Q1.                                           
 Qorvo Inc                       Revenue in the March quarter of ~$770 million, or $50                     
                                 million below the midpoint of its prior forecast              
 Canada Goose Holdings Inc       Annual revenue hit of up to C$51.6 million (about $36                     
                                 million)                                                      
 Capri Holdings Ltd              Versace owner warns of a $100 million hit                                 
 Estee Lauder Cos Inc            Trims fiscal 2020 per-share earnings forecast                             
 Ralph Lauren Corp               $55 million to $70 million hit to its Q4 sales in Asia                    
 Tapestry Inc                    2H financial results may be dented by ~$200 million to $250               
                                 million in sales and 35 cents to 45 cents in earnings per     
                                 share                                                         
 New York Times Co               Expects digital ad sales to decline by 10% in Q1                          
 Plexus Corp                     To take nearly $40 million hit to current-quarter revenue                
 Carnival Corp                   Expects a loss for the fiscal year ending Nov. 30                         
 HP Inc                          Q2 profit to be hit by 8 cents per share                                 
 Uber Technologies Inc           Impairment charge of as much as $2.2 billion and Q1 revenue               
                                 to be reduced by about $17 million to $22 million             
 Valero Energy Corp              Up to $2.1 billion Q1 loss and steep decline in revenue                   
 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings     Q1 loss of $160 million vs a profit of $163 million, a year               
 Inc                             earlier                                                       
 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co       Preliminary Q1 sales fell 16.7% to $3 billion and expects to              
                                 report a Q1 loss between $185 million and $195 million        
 GoPro Inc                       Preliminary Q1 revenue fell 51% to $119 million, with                    
                                 adjusted loss per share in mid 30 cents range                 
 United Airlines                 Pre-tax loss of about $2.1 billion for Q1, revenue to fall                
                                 17% to $8 billion                                             
 Halliburton Co                  Expects further decline in revenue and profitability,                     
                                 particularly in N. America, for rest of 2020                  
 Johnson & Johnson               Cuts 2020 adjusted earnings per share to $7.50-$7.90 from                 
                                 $8.95-$9.10                                                   
 General Electric Co             Q1 adjusted earnings per share will now be "materially                    
                                 below" its prior expectations of about 10 cents               
 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings  Expects a loss for Q1 and for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020               
 Ltd                                                                                           
 Merck & Co Inc                  Expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $5.17-$5.37              
                                 from previous forecast of $5.62-$5.77, warns of $2.1 bln hit  
                                 to 2020 sales                                                 
 Marathon Petroleum Corp         Expects Q1 loss on up to $7.8 billion charge                              
                                                                                               
 PepsiCo Inc                     Expects Q2 organic sales to decline at a low single-digit                 
                                 rate                                                          
 Domino's Pizza Inc              Expects a hit of about $20 million to Q2 earnings                         
 Verizon Communications Inc      Expects full-year adjusted earnings per share growth of                   
                                 between 2% and a fall of 2%, from prior view of a growth of   
                                 2% to 4%                                                      
 Kinder Morgan Inc               Expects an 8% fall in annual adjusted EBITDA from previous                
                                 estimate of about $7.6 billion                                
 
 (Reporting by Uday Sampath, Amal S, Sanjana Shivdas and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)
