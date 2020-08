Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nursing homes in the United States will now be required to test staff for COVID-19 and offer testing to residents, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said on Tuesday.

In July, the Trump administration released an additional $5 billion from the Provider Relief Fund to help nursing homes address critical needs, including hiring additional staff and increasing testing. (go.cms.gov/32oGfbI) (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)