U.S. vaccine program head says first Americans could be vaccinated on December 11: CNN

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program head Moncef Slaoui said the first Americans to receive a coronavirus vaccine could get it as soon as Dec. 11, CNN reported on Sunday.

"Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I expect maybe on day two after approval on the 11th or the 12th of December," he said (here) in an interview to CNN.

(This story has been refiled to fix typographical error)