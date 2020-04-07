U.S. appeals court allows abortion curbs in Texas during coronavirus

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Texas can enforce limits on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the state’s policy requiring the postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on a 2-1 vote threw out a federal judge’s order issued last week that had blocked the state’s action. The appeals court had earlier temporarily put the district judge’s ruling on hold. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley Editing by Chris Reese)