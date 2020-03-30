U.S. judge stops Texas from curbing abortions during coronavirus crisis

March 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday blocked Texas officials from banning most abortions in the state as part of their order to postpone surgeries and procedures deemed not medically necessary during the coronavirus crisis.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, last week announced that abortion providers were covered by a state order that required postponement of non-urgent medical procedures to preserve hospital beds and equipment during the pandemic. (Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Lawrence Hurley in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)