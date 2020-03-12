FACTBOX-U.S. restrictions on travel from Europe

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping measures to prevent people from 26 European countries from travelling to the country as he responded to mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are the details on the travel curbs:

* The limits will last 30 days and go into effect at midnight on Friday.

* They apply to foreign nationals who have been in the Schengen Area, 26 countries in Europe, in the last 14 days.

* The Schengen Area countries comprise: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

* They do not apply to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

* American citizens and permanent residents are exempt. They will be directed to a limited number of airports where screening can take place.

Source: Homeland Security and White House statements:

bit.ly/2W4UIb5

bit.ly/2THN6da