Pelosi and Mnuchin discussed standalone airline bill, to talk again

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a 20-minute phone call to discuss a standalone bill to provide assistance to the struggling airline sector and agreed to talk again on Thursday, Pelosi’s spokesman said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump suspended coronavirus relief talks on Tuesday evening, but said he would remain open to standalone bills on several topics, including airlines. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Leslie Adler)