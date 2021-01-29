U.S. airlines, unions oppose requiring COVID-19 tests for domestic flights

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A coalition of groups representing the airline, travel and aerospace industries and union groups on Friday urged President Joe Biden not to impose new COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers on domestic U.S. flights.

The letter to the White House said requiring tests before domestic air travel “is unwarranted” and argued it would “disproportionately prevent low-income travelers and rural Americans in small communities from travel.” The letter was from the International Air Transport Association, Airlines for America, U.S. Travel Association, Aerospace Industries Association, aviation union groups and others. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)