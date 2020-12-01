American, United to halt non-stop flights to Shanghai - CNBC

Dec 1 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines are pausing plans to operate non-stop flights to Shanghai from the United States, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan to pause operations comes following reports of lengthy waits facing airline crews upon arrival, limited local accommodations and restrictions on their movement in China, the CNBC report here said.

The airlines will instead route the flights with a stop in South Korea, the people said, according to the report.

American and United did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.