Transportation

FACTBOX-A look at first round of U.S. airline aid that expires midnight

By Reuters Staff

    Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines are pleading for a second $25 billion bailout from
Washington that would protect jobs for another six months after a current package expires at
midnight.
    Below are the details of the payroll support program that top carriers received in March
under the first round of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, based on
data from the U.S. Treasury.
    Under the program, major airlines must repay 30% of the grant funds in the form of
low-interest loans over 10 years and issue Treasury warrants equal to 10% of the value of the
grants.
    Airlines were also offered a separate $25 billion in Treasury loans under the CARES Act,
which are not included below.
    
  AIRLINE      TOTAL        TOTAL         TOTAL        WARRANT     CURRENT
            ANTICIPATED  ANTICIPATED   ANTICIPATED    EXERCISE      SHARE
              PAYROLL        NOTE       NUMBER OF       PRICE       PRICE
              SUPPORT     PRINCIPAL      WARRANTS                 
                            AMOUNT                                
 AMERICAN    $5.81 bln    $1.71 bln     13,703,876     $12.51       $12.29
 AIRLINES DELTA AIR   $5.44 bln    $1.60 bln     6,563,753      $24.39       $30.58
   LINES UNITED     $4.96 bln    $1.46 bln     4,627,141      $31.50       $34.75
 AIRLINES SOUTHWEST   $3.26 bln    $947.7 mln    2,598,724      $36.47       $37.50
 AIRLINES ALASKA    $992.2 mln    $272.2 mln     881,480       $31.61       $36.63
    AIR JETBLUE   $935.7 mln    $250.7 mln    2,639,226       $9.50       $11.33
  AIRWAYS SPIRIT    $334.7 mln    $70.4 mln      500,150       $14.08       $16.10
 AIRLINES HAWAIIAN   $292.4 mln    $57.7 mln      488,477       $11.82       $12.89
 HOLDINGS FRONTIER   $204.9 mln    $31.4 mln       13,016       $241.72       N.A.
 AIRLINES (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
