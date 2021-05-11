Major airline CEOs call for summit to speed UK-US travel

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The chief executives of major U.S. and UK and passenger airlines on Tuesday called for a summit with the two governments to speed the reopening of transatlantic travel.

“The airline industry needs adequate lead time to establish a plan for restarting air services, including scheduling aircraft and crews for these routes as well as for marketing and selling tickets,” said the letter signed by the CEOs of American Airlines , Delta Air Lines, United Airlines , British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and JetBlue Airways . (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)