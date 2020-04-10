Healthcare
April 10, 2020

Trump: "Have to save the airlines!"

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that American airlines must be saved, as his administration prepares to give them details this weekend about the terms of a $32 billion payroll grant to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Republican president, retweeting a Fox News Channel commentator’s article on the airline bailout, said, “Not good ... but it is what it is. Have to save the airlines!” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

