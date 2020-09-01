Trump says he will be helping airlines hurt by decline in traffic

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration would help airlines facing sharp downturns in traffic as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but gave no details.

“We’ll be helping the airlines. You have to help the airlines,” Trump told reporters before departing on a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin. “Airlines are a tough business in good times.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows last week said Trump was weighing executive action to avoid massive layoffs at airlines if Congress fails to agree on a fresh stimulus package.