U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says airline aid "next big thing" to be rolled out

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that aid for airlines will be the “next big thing” to be rolled out after the Federal Reserve announced new lending backstops for mid-size companies and municipal bonds.

Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC, said he will update President Donald Trump on negotiations with airlines on Thursday afternoon.

“We hope to get to a lot of the airlines starting tomorrow and over the weekend with preliminary information,” Mnuchin said. “And it is our objective to make sure, as I’ve said, this is not a bailout, but that airlines have the liquidity to keep their workers in place. So that’s the next big thing we’ll be rolling out.”