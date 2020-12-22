UPDATE 1-American Airlines begins return of workers after payroll relief

(Adds context)

CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines is beginning the phased return of furloughed workers after Congress passed a COVID-19 aid package with $15 billion in payroll support for airlines, its executives said in a staff memo on Tuesday.

“While pay and benefits will be restored right away, people will be asked to return to the operation in phases,” CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo, released by American.

Air passenger traffic is down by about 70% versus a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry.

American, which stands to receive roughly $3 billion for payroll expenses through March, 2021, said the relief would help airlines serve passengers on the other side of the pandemic, and in the nearer term, aid in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and other critical supplies.

Airlines have said they do not expect a robust travel recovery until vaccines or treatments are widely available.

American furloughed nearly 19,000 employees when a first round of payroll aid for airlines expired in October, including more than 1,200 pilots.