CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - Passengers who refuse to comply with U.S. airlines’ requirement that they wear facial coverings while flying could have their flying privileges revoked, according to updated policies by major U.S. airlines.

The new measures were announced by the main industry lobby, Airlines for America (A4A), on Monday. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)