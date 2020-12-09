Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. passenger airport traffic falls

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A person walks at Reagan National Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Arlington, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Security officials screened 501,513 passengers at U.S. airports on Tuesday, the lowest number since July 4 amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said traffic was down about 74% over the same weekday last year when it screened 1.9 million people.

Several airlines in recent days have reported a softening in passenger demand as U.S. health officials advise against holiday travel. On Monday, TSA screened 703,546 people.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Heavens

