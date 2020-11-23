U.S. screens highest number of airline passengers since March

FILE PHOTO: Travel Safely Ambassador Carlos Hernandez hands out a face masks to an airline passenger at LAX airport, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.047 million passengers on Sunday, the highest number since mid-March.

The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 60% lower than the same date last year but Sunday was the second time in three days that passengers screened topped 1 million.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday urged Americans not to travel during this week’s Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike around the United States.