White House urges Congress to pass separate aid bill for airlines

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is urging House of Representatievs Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass separate bills to aid airlines and other sectors, given failure to agree on a broader package of stimulus funding, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.

“The onus is really on Speaker Pelosi, so we encourage her to send one-off bills, perhaps airline funding, or other elements that we could work through the process to get to the American people,” McEnany said.

Congress has been deadlocked over approving another round of economic stimulus to blunt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. With the first $25 billion in aid to airlines due to run out this month, the White House is urging lawmakers to pursue a stand-alone bill. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)