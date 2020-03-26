Healthcare
March 26, 2020 / 2:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

California man charged with coronavirus-linked fraud

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - A Southern California man was arrested on Wednesday on a federal fraud charge alleging he solicited investments in a company that would market a pill that would prevent the coronavirus, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

A criminal complaint against Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, 53, alleges that he “claimed to have personally developed a ‘patent-pending cure’ and a treatment that prevents coronavirus infection,” the statement said.

“Middlebrook was arrested during a meeting in which he delivered pills – purportedly the treatment that prevents coronavirus infection – to an undercover agent who was posing as an investor,” it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below