Detroit automakers, UAW agree to curb production to contain coronavirus

DETROIT, March 17 (Reuters) - Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers agreed on Tuesday to curtail production at the automakers’ U.S. factories, limiting the number of workers on the job at one time to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease among roughly 150,000 factory employees.

The union and the automakers agreed to “rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and between shifts, extended periods between shifts, and extensive plans to avoid member contact,” the union said in a statement late Tuesday.