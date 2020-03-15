Delta suspends some London, Dublin flights after new U.S. travel restrictions

March 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said Sunday it will halt service to London from Detroit and Dublin flights from New York after the White House announced it was imposing new travel restrictions on United Kingdom and Ireland.

The U.S. airline said starting Monday it will also reduce service on five other routes and will only fly once a day from Atlanta to Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles De Gaulle and one flight daily from Detroit to Amsterdam and New York-JFK to London-Heathrow. The White House said Saturday that effective at midnight Monday most non-U.S. citizens who have been in the UK or Ireland within the last 14 days will be barred from entering the United States.