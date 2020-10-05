FAA waives minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through March 2021

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it would extend temporary waivers of minimum flight requirements at some major U.S. airports through late March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do not use them at least 80% of the time. The FAA said it would extend the waivers at New York’s John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that were set to expire in October. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)