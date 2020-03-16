REFILE-White House drafting financial package for U.S. airlines battered by coronavirus -- sources

(Adds missing word in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The White House is drafting a financial assistance package that is expected to include direct assistance, loans and tax relief in the wake of the steep falloff in U.S. travel demand, officials briefed on the matter said Monday.

U.S. airlines have slashed flights and last week met with the White House to sound the alarm for urgent action. The National Economic Council and U.S. Treasury are drafting a proposed assistance package and officials have been in early talks with lawmakers, officials told Reuters. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Monday the administration is “looking at” assistance to U.S. airlines. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)