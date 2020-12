Azar says he will continue working after wife tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar arrives with his wife, Jennifer Azar, for a State Dinner for Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Thursday told his staff that his wife Jennifer has tested positive for COVID-19, but said he will continue working and follow guidelines for essential workers.

Azar and his children were also tested for the disease and received negative results, he said in the letter, a copy of which was emailed to Reuters on Friday.

“Pursuant to guidance from my physician and our own public health experts... I will be carrying out the duties of my office while strictly adhering to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for essential workers,” Azar said in the letter.

“I have been tested every day and will be tested every day until my exposure period has concluded.”

Jennifer was experiencing mild symptoms and has been self-isolating at home, the letter added.