Azar vows to make sure "no balls are dropped" on COVID-19 during transition

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listen during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday vowed to make sure the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden gets all the information it needs to work on distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We will ensure a full, cooperative, professional transition,” Azar told CNN. “I’m going to do anything I need to do to make sure no balls are dropped in terms of protecting the American people.”